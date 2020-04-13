Home News We must honor the dead - Senator James Orengo speaks after Siaya...
We must honor the dead – Senator James Orengo speaks after Siaya burial of COVID 19 patient caused national uproar

By Alfred Kiura
Siaya County Senator James Orengo has spoken after the burial of a suspected COVID 19 patient by the name James Oyugi caused national outrage.

The senator stated that humanity does not end with the dead as across all cultures in the world, the burial of the dead is considered a solemn event accompanied by elaborate rituals. He went on to add that even the dead in major wars and civil strife have their remains in the cemeteries.

Hon. Orengo pointed out that Oyugi’s burial caused justifiable outrage from Kenyans as the crude and horrid burial in the dead of the night with little concern of the grieving family and community had no place in a decent society.

He went on to mention that despite the government not advocating for public gathering and wanting everybody to be safe, respecting the dead, their culture and religious traditions and customs and the need to offer comfort and solace to grieving families is unquestionable.

“If James Oyugi’s death was caused by COVID-19, then the conduct of the burial caused more harm than good and may have endangered other lives. COVID-19 pandemic is better fought without stigma. The Coronavirus has invaded the corridors of power and royalty. Even the height of aristocracy and the celebrity world have not been spared by the invisible enemy and contagion,” read part of his statement.

The Senator added that

he will seek a statement on Tuesday 14 April in the Senate Cabinet Secretary. He pointed out that he will require him to explain the cause of death and the circumstance surrounding the burial of the late Oyugi.

He will also be required to explain the role of both the national and county government in the awful, gruesome and despicable burial of the late in the dead of the night. He went on to call on Nelson Havi and Company Advocates to take up the matter for any necessary legal action.

The country has recorded 208 cases so far after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced that 11 more patients had tested positive. Fourteen patients have been discharged after testing negative.

