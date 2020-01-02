7 type of people you should drop like a hot potato in 2020

As you make your New Year resolutions, remember to evaluate your friends. There people who do not add value to your life at all. Others take all your energies and they leave you feeling tired and frustrated.

#1: Negative people: You all know the people of ‘the half empty glass’. They hardly see any good thing in other people. They make you feel like a failure. Nothing good comes out of their mouths.

#2: Bitter people: These people are bitter about their past and about their lives. They have completely embraced their pasts and all they do is complain and do nothing about making tomorrow a better day .

When the root is bitterness, imagine what the fruit might be.

Woodrow Kroll

#3: Toxic people: A toxic friend brings more sadness than joy to your life. They are always hurting others, competing with others, love self-pity and hardly apologize for any wrong doing .

#4: Dream killers: These are the people you will not want to share your dreams and visions with. Immediately you unleash your plans to them, they will give your 101 reasons on why your plan will never work.

#5: Gossip mongers : Gossipers, like a wild fire are always looking for people to feed with other people’s stories . They waste a lot of your time with unnecessary stories. If you keep entertaining them, they will never leave your doorstep.

#6: Frenemies : These are the kind of people who pretend to be your friends but behind the curtains, they are always working towards your downfall . They can contribute to your job loss or marriage failure.

#7: Users: These are the people who will only call you when they are in trouble. They only call to ask for help. When things are working in their life, you will never hear from them.

Keep friends who will help you grow. People who will love you as you are and help you move up the ladder of success.

It is time to let your energy suckers out of your life.