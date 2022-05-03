7,292 to run as independent candidates in August 9 polls

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

At least 7,292 persons are seeking elective seats as independent candidates in the August General Election, the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu says.

The list, updated from yesterday’s (Monday, May 2) shows that forty-seven (47) people have now expressed interest in the presidency as independents.

So far, one hundred and seven (107) will run for governship and one hundred and fifty-one (151) for senatorship on an independent ticket.

Individuals who wish to run for Member of Parliament seats as independents are 973, while one hundred and twelve have expressed interest in the Woman Representative seats.

5,902 people are seeking the Member of County Assembly seats (MCA) as independent candidates.

Out of these, 4,501 applications were submitted online and some 2,791 submitted manually.

The over 7,000 candidates will however need to be cleared to run by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

According to Nderitu, the list is however subject to change.