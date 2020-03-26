8 month baby tests positive to Covid-19 in Uganda

An 8-month old baby has tested positive for Covid-19 in Eastern Uganda. The baby’s father is said to have recently traveled from Kisumu, Kenya.

The baby developed a high fever, cough and breathing difficulties. Tests performed at the hospital confirmed that the baby had Covid-19. The baby is currently in isolation.



Uganda had its first case reported on Saturday. The patient was a Ugandan who had traveled from Dubai.

So far, 14 other cases have been reported with two of the patients being of Chinese origin.

The president of Uganda has since closed all the borders to limit movements in and out of the landlocked country. He also banned all passenger flights to the country to help keep the Covid-19 crisis at bay.

Cases of Covid-19 are rising rapidly in Africa. The World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged African countries to ‘wake up’ to fight the pandemic.

“The best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst and prepare today”, He warned.

Uganda has battled epidemics such as Ebola pandemic, yellow fever and measles in the past. Their preparedness for previous outbreaks has put them ahead of any East African country. The president of Uganda Mr Yoweri Museveni, is spearheading the campaign for the prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 2,400 cases have been reported in Africa with South Africa reporting the highest number.