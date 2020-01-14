A man calling himself Jesus attempts suicide in Nairobi CBD

Spectators on Monday, 13 January 2020, watched in horror when an unknown man tried to hang himself in the city center.

The middle-aged man ascended one of the traffic lights in part of Nairobi CBD, tied a rope on the pole and another end on his neck while screaming, “Mimi ni Yesu, nakuja nyumbani (I am Jesus, I’m coming home).”

The incident caught the attention of onlookers, who persuaded the man to climb down and stop the suicide attempt.

He went on to hang onto the traffic light rod and pushed himself away, dangling on his two hands for a moment before letting go. Nonetheless, the rope shattered and the man dropped on the ground.

The crowd watched in shock while the traffic police hurried to the scene to help, but the man woke up almost instantly and brawled them away as he went on screaming, “Mimi ni Yesu (I am Jesus).”

A group of people approached the man and rained blows and kicks on him before the police arrived to save him.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded that suicide was the 10th most common cause of death in 2015, with the World Health Organization estimating the global suicide rate at one death every 40 seconds.