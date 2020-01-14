Home News A man calling himself Jesus attempts suicide in Nairobi CBD
News

A man calling himself Jesus attempts suicide in Nairobi CBD

By Erick Flavour

Spectators on Monday, 13 January 2020, watched in horror when an unknown man tried to hang himself in the city center.

The middle-aged man ascended one of the traffic lights in part of Nairobi CBD, tied a rope on the pole and another end on his neck while screaming, “Mimi ni Yesu, nakuja nyumbani (I am Jesus, I’m coming home).”

The incident caught the attention of onlookers, who persuaded the man to climb down and stop the suicide attempt.

He went on to hang onto the traffic light rod and pushed himself away, dangling on his two hands for a moment before letting go. Nonetheless, the rope shattered and the man dropped on the ground.

The crowd watched in shock while the traffic police hurried to the scene to help, but the man woke up almost instantly and brawled them away as he went on screaming, “Mimi ni Yesu (I am Jesus).”

A group of people approached the man and rained blows and kicks on him before the police arrived to save him.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded that suicide was the 10th most common cause of death in 2015, with the World Health Organization estimating the global suicide rate at one death every 40 seconds.

 

Previous articleGor Mahia ace joins American Professional Soccer

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Kirinyaga county government dismisses claims of locust invasion“

Connie Mukenyi -
The Kirinyaga county government has rubbished any claims that the county is infested with locusts. Agricultural experts have dismissed claims that the previously sighted...
Read more
News

Campaign launched online to shut down Prophet Owuor’s radio station

Laiza Maketso -
A concerned citizen by the name George Kinoti has launched a battle no one imagined possible. In a campaign that's gaining momentum fast, George Kinoti...
Read more
News

DP Ruto absence from the president’s press brief raises eyebrows

Erick Flavour -
During the president’s speech from State House in Mombasa on Tuesday 14 January 2020, the deputy president, William Ruto, was missing from the scene. Donned...
Read more
13,645FansLike
3,289FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

A man calling himself Jesus attempts suicide in Nairobi CBD

News Erick Flavour -
Spectators on Monday, 13 January 2020, watched in horror when an unknown man tried to hang himself in the city center. The middle-aged man ascended...
Read more

Gor Mahia ace joins American Professional Soccer

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Gor Mahia FC defensive midfielder Tobias Otieno has made a move to American professional soccer team Union Omaha. The midfielder who also featured for Kenya...
Read more

New venue for Gor Mahia-Chemelil clash

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
The Kenya Premier League has effected changes to the midweek clash pitting defending Champions Gor Mahia and Chemelil Sugar. According to the latest update by...
Read more

Kirinyaga county government dismisses claims of locust invasion“

News Connie Mukenyi -
The Kirinyaga county government has rubbished any claims that the county is infested with locusts. Agricultural experts have dismissed claims that the previously sighted...
Read more

Campaign launched online to shut down Prophet Owuor’s radio station

News Laiza Maketso -
A concerned citizen by the name George Kinoti has launched a battle no one imagined possible. In a campaign that's gaining momentum fast, George Kinoti...
Read more

Botswana Premier League giants snap up former Gor Mahia tactician

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Botswana Premier League side Town Rollers have appointed Scottish tactician Frank Nutall to serve as the Club's Head Coach. The Kenya Premier League winner with...
Read more

DP Ruto absence from the president’s press brief raises eyebrows

News Erick Flavour -
During the president’s speech from State House in Mombasa on Tuesday 14 January 2020, the deputy president, William Ruto, was missing from the scene. Donned...
Read more

Petrol prices set to increase

News Connie Mukenyi -
Petrol, kerosene and diesel prices are set to increase this January. This follows a review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA). According to...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke