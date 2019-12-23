Home News Ababu Namwamba assures Ruto support in 2022
NewsPolitics

Ababu Namwamba assures Ruto support in 2022

By Edwin Ginni
Ababu Namwamba has assured Ruto support in his 2022 presidential race
  • The Foreign Affairs CS says Ruto is the bset bet for Kenyans ahead of the 2022 elections
  • Ababu vowed to walk with Ruto in his presidential aspirations
  • The former strategist of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) expressed his hope in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support for Ruto

The Isambo Beach Festival held at Che’s bay was dominated by political utterances ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Political personalities led by the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary showed their determined support for DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential aspirations.

Ruto and Ababu at the Isambo Beach Festival

Ababu, a former ODM loyalist said he was ready to walk the journey with Ruto without any fear.

Everyone is with you, we are together with you and will be behind your back in your entire journey. Remember we began in 2017,’ Ababu said.

Ababu and Ruto enjoying a boat ride.

Ababu expressed his hope in President Kenyatta’s support for Ruto’s in 2022.

‘When we supported you in 2017, we were supporting UhuRuto, we were sure you will take over from the president to serve the country in the next ten years. That position has not been changed’ Ababu assured.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP Ruto are believed to have made a commitment to stick with each other for 20 years. If this is to be followed, Kenyatta is to offer Ruto support for the 2022 presidential race.

Ruto continues with his nationwide trips to meet people and launch development projects.

