Abdulswamand Nassir next Mombasa Governor – Joho

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has endorsed Mvita MP Abdulswamand Nassir as his successor.

Joho said he has already laid out a succession plan and will soon hit the ground to campaign for Nassir and other leaders.

The governor spoke on Saturday during the 9th annual Governors Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Mombasa county assembly grounds.

“Nitakuja hapa kuunga mkono ndugu zangu wengine tuwapeleke mbele….. nawaambia hapa leo kwamba Abdulswamand Nassir atakuwa gavana my friends… safari ndio hii na mwelekeo tumeweka ni nyinyi kuufwata,” said Joho.

(I will come here to support my brothers so that we move forward…I want to tell you here today that Abdulswamand Nassir will be the next governor of Mombasa…..the race has started and this is the way for you to follow)

Joho’s remarks come amid mounting pressure for him to name his successor.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko and her Jomvu counterpart Badi Twalib told Joho that it was time for him to declare his support for Nassir to end uncertainty and anxiety in ODM party.

Nassir who was among the guests at the event rose up to acknowledge Joho’s surprise endorsement that also caught his supporters by surprise.

The development comes as a surprise to many given that Joho has been silent about his succession plan.

Gospel artist Anastacia Mukabwa lit up the stage with her two popular songs Anayekudarau siku moja atakusalimia kwa heshima and Kiatu kivue.

Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki, MPs Mboko (Likoni) and Badi Twalib (Jomvu) said that they have confidence in the ability of Nassir to succeed Joho.

“We know that Joho’s term is ending and as he moves to national politics, We have one of our own. He is a humble person and has been tried and tested and is equally approachable. We must have one person we know well who will continue with what Governor Joho has accomplished and that person is Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir,” the Likoni MP said.

Badi who referred to Nassir as his brother told him to soldier on as his prospects of succeeding Joho were high.

Senator Faki while reiterating his support for the Mvita MP lauded the peace and tranquility in Mombasa where different cultures and tribes coexist.

Mombasa Catholic archdiocese Archbishop Martin Kivuva who spoke on behalf of the clergy urged politicians and their supporters to uphold peace and avoid confrontational politics as Kenya gears up to the 2022 General Election.

“Elections come and go but we shall still remain. It is our utmost plea that we allow peace to prevail at all times. Let the best candidates in the various elective posts win fairly,” he said.

Archbishop Kivuva used the opportunity to implore Joho’s administration to consider securing public cemeteries, some of which have been turned into dumpsites.

“We have received numerous reports on the state of these cemeteries notably Manyimbo, Mbaraki and Kisauni and it is our plea here to the city authorities to intervene and rectify the mess as these are places where we lay our people to rest,” he said.