Acting CJ, Philomena Mwilu, lauds retiring Maraga

Acting Chief Justice, Philomena Mwilu, has heaped praise on retired CJ David Maraga as she took on the role temporarily.

Chief Justice David Maraga formally handed power to Mwilu, previously his deputy, as he finally bowed as CJ after four years.

And as she took up the instruments of power from Maraga, Mwilu was full of praise for the outgoing CJ. Mwilu termed Maraga’s legacy as ‘irreversible,’ praising him for his life of service in the corridors of justice.

Too many to mention

“I will not attempt to list all accomplishments of CJ Maraga as those are well-known,” Mwilu said, “But yours, My Lord, has been a life of service. I have gained immensely from being your DCJ (Deputy Chief Justice)…and you leave behind a proud, irreversible legacy.”

Mwilu praised Maraga for being principled, stating that he worked to encourage individual responsibility in justice corridors. She also commended him for improving Kenya’s judicial services, up to ensuring a smooth transition of power.

Lasting legacy in Kenya

Maraga’s name, Mwilu said, would be written largely whenever there was a reflection on Kenya’s constitutional democracy development. She promised to ensure that the new CJ would hit the ground running, picking up where Maaraga left.

“We will ensure the new CJ hits the ground running and propel our institution to greater heights.” Mwilu said.

Maraga today formally handed over power and will become a civilian from midnight. He gave back the vehicle number plates of CJ-1 and also the removal of flags adorning his cars. Maraga was also disrobed, a symbolic gesture of his handing over the Chief Justice power.

Hurdle for acting CJ

However, Activist, Okiya Omtata, had filed a petition in court seeking to halt handing over power to Mwilu. Omtata says that Mwilu, with pending court cases on corruption charges, should not hold the seat until the court clears her of all charges.

That then, promises to lead to an intriguing few months as Mwilu temporarily wields the power of Kenya’s apex court.