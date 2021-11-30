Activist wants Kinoti compelled to arrest Wanjigi over illegal guns

An activist is seeking to compel the court to order DCI George Kinoti to arrest businessman Jimi Wanjigi for being in possession of illegal firearms and ammunitions.

Memba Ocharo alleges that Wanjigi, who is a former senior police reservist, is a danger to the members of public due to the number of guns in his possession.

Through lawyer Danstan Omari, Ocharo says Wanjigi poses a grave danger and risk to the public as no one citizen should have in their custody 688 ammunitions and about 11 guns.

Ocharo has sensationally claimed in the court papers that Wanjigi was a former Inspector of Police (reserve) who was stripped off all his police powers and ordered to surrender all his firearms and ammunitions in his custody following numerous incidences and complaints about his misuse of firearms.

“Long after the interested party was dismissed from employment with the Police Service for misuse of firearms in threatening and intimidating members of the public, he has nonetheless been a licensed firearms holder until the January 30, 2018, when the licensing board revoked his firearms certificate,” the application reads.

Ocharo further says in 2017, the DCI conducted a search in Wanjigi’s Muthaiga home and recovered seven firearms and 688 rounds of ammunitions.

He claims the recovery of the firearms and ammunitions among which were lethal prohibited arms, has been a subject of a long court battle since 2017, which has led to the court sentencing Kinoti to four months in jail for refusing to release the guns to Wanjigi.

According to court papers, on Friday last week, the Firearm Licensing Board chairman Daniel Semei wrote to Wanjigi’s lawyers informing him that he had sued the wrong parties.

Ocharo is also apprehensive that Wanjigi will soon receive the firearms and ammunitions that were initially confiscated by the firearms licensing board.

He further wants the court to order the Inspector General of Police and the DCI to provide security to members of the public.

Ocharo has also asked the court to order the firearms licensing board to control the licensing of civilian firearms and to revoke Wanjigi’s firearm certificate on justifiable grounds in compliance with the rules of natural justice.

“A judicial review order of mandamus be and is hereby issued compelling the respondents to dutifully vet the interested party on his fitness or otherwise to hold or to be in possession of firearms and ammunitions as per the Firearms Act and the rules and regulations related thereto,” court papers read.

