More than 600 media outlets from more than 170 countries and regions (among which the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Russia, Japan, Brazil, Australia, India, United Arab Emirates, Singapore and South Africa) broadcast live and reports about the Gala

The CCTV (China Media Group) Spring Festival Gala 2022 took place on Monday night (January 31st) in a joyful and auspicious atmosphere for the Chinese New Year that started the next day.