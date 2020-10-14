Home News Africa Amnesty International accuse Magufuli of hostile political climate
NewsAfrica

Amnesty International accuse Magufuli of hostile political climate

By Chuoyo Protus
President Magufuli
President Magufuli addressing a crowd.

Amnesty International has accused Tanzania President, Magufuli, for repressing opposition.

In the report “Lawfare: Repression by Law ahead of Tanzania’s General Election’, Amnesty accused Magufuli of weaponising the law against his perceived opponents.

“The use of the law to systematically and deliberately clamp down on people’s inalienable human rights, especially in an election season, is an extremely worrying and unhealthy sign for a country positioning itself for greater growth and development,” Amnesty said through its East and Central Africa Regional Director, Deprose Muchena.

Arbitrary arrests and detentions

Among the ways that the government was going about silencing opposition was through arbitrary arrests and detention. There was also a partisan and selective application of assembly laws.

“Opposition activities continue to be severely restricted, while politicians from the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Party and public officials disregard the same law and operate freely,” The report reads further.

Mr Muchena called on Magufuli to reverse this decline in political and civil freedom in Tanzania.

Lissu frustrated…again

The revelation comes at a time when Tanzania opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, also accused CCM of trying to halt his campaigns on Magufuli’s backyard.

“Today our campaign meeting in Chato, Magufuli’s hometown. Already political thugs are busy at work. Last night they broke into and ransacked our parliamentary candidate’s business and our secretary’s home… We’re going to Chato no matter what.” Lissu tweeted on Monday.

Lissu’s lawyer, Robert Amsterdam, also wrote that a more powerful person was behind these attacks.

“Chadema supporters are under severe attacks since last night. Clearly, there are orders from higher powers for these attacks. It is criminal. One must assume these are on the orders of Magufuli.” He said yesterday.

Tanzania will go to the polls on October 28. Magufuli will face off against Lissu in the heated contest. So far, Lissu has repeatedly not been able to conduct his campaigns properly due to arbitrary restrictions.

