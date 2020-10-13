Home News Africa Battle to put of fire at Mt Kilimanjaro enters third day
NewsAfrica

Battle to put of fire at Mt Kilimanjaro enters third day

By Chuoyo Protus
Mt Kilimanjaro
Mt Kilimanjaro as seen from the clouds.

Efforts to contain the fire that had erupted at Mt Kilimanjaro are ongoing as the fire rages on.

According to the Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa), authorities, as well as local people, have been struggling to put out the fire for the third day today.

Furthermore, they said that their efforts to put out the fire were hampered by strong winds and the dry weather.

Cause of fire remains a mystery

The fire broke out at Mt Kilimanjaro on Sunday, but the cause of the fire remains unclear.

However, according to an official from Tanapa, the fire had started from the Whona area, which is a rest centre for tourists looking to climb the mountain.

“The fire is still going on and firefighters from Tanapa, other government institutions and locals are continuing with efforts to contain it,” Mr Shelutete, the Tanapa official, said.

Furthermore, the College of African Wildlife Management also sent its 264 students to help put out the fire.

Tanapa breaks news

Tanapa broke the news of the fire on Sunday, sharing a blurry image on Twitter.

“A fire has broken out at Mt Kilimanjaro today afternoon, efforts to put it out are ongoing. More news to follow.” Tanapa said.

Mt Kilimanjaro is Africa’s tallest peak, rising to 5,895 meters above sea level and is a popular tourist site. It is the highest free-standing volcanic mountain in the world.

It is located at the border between Kenya and Tanzania, with both countries reaping tourism benefits from it.

The fire tragedy comes at a time when the mountain also lost its ice cappings due to global warming.

Centre of tourism in the region

Among the most popular activities on Mt Kilimanjaro are climbing its peak and camping at its foot.

Fires breaking out in the wild have been very common in recent memory. Recently, Kenya’s Tsavo National Park has witnessed wildfires twice this year alone. Amazon has also been under fire repeatedly for much of the recent past.

