Burundi to swear in Evariste Ndayishimiye as President

By Laiza Maketso
Newly elected Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye

Following the sudden death of Pierre Nkurunzinza last week, Burundi will swear in the newly elected President Evariste Ndayishimiye today.

Ndayashimiye won the hotly contested elections in May despite the opposition disputing the results. His swearing-in was to take place in August.

However, following the sudden death of Nkurunziza, his predecessor, the country decided to speed up the inauguration.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Ingoma Stadium in the administrative capital Gitega. Authorities have asked the public to arrive early to create time for covid-19 measures such as temperature checks and washing hands.

Guests

Although representatives of international organizations and diplomats have received invites, only the Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi will attend, due to the pandemic.

Nkurunzinza, who led the country for 15 years, was said to have died from a heart attack.

However, the deceased fell ill less than two weeks after his wife came to Nairobi for treatment from coronavirus complications. Speculations remain rife that Nkurunzinza may have succumbed to the covid-19 virus.

Evariste Ndayishimiye

Like his predecessor, the 52-year-old Evariste Ndayishimiye was an army general. Many regard him as a religious and humble man.

Since 2005, he remained one of the most influential generals when his close colleague and friend Pierre Nkurunzinza ascended to power.

When the civil war erupted in 1993 following the assassination of President Melchior Ndadaye, Gen Ndayishimiye studied law at the University of Burundi. Like Nkurunzinza, in 1995, he survived an attack on ethnic Hutu students.

Later, he fled the country to join the rebel force that fought the Tutsi led government. During the Arusha peace talks, Gen Ndayishimiye worked closely with Nkurunzinza.

Following the 2003 peace treaty that saw the government form a coalition with rebel FDD, he deputized Burundi army chief.

Before becoming the president’s military advisor and then secretary-general of the ruling party (CNDD-FDD), Gen Ndayishimye worked as a minister for interior in 2006.

Renowned as a practicing roman catholic. Ndayashimiye is a father of six.

