Cameroon records first Covid-19 death as infections rise

By Edwin Ginni
People wear masks as they walk by the entrance to the Yaounde General Hospital in Cameroon.
  • Further details about the deceased have not been revealed yet
  • 66 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the country by Tuesday
  • Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute blamed the rising numbers to ignorance and failure of the citizens to follow the government’s directives to curb the spread of the virus

Cameroon on Tuesday, March 24 confirmed the first death due to the novel coronavirus as reported and confirmed cases are on the rise.

Public Health Minister Manaouda Malachie said the deceased is a Cameroonian national who had returned in the country from Italy on March 7.

Malachie further stated the victim, at time of arrival had already been ‘very affected’ by the illness.

Further details including the name, sex and photographs of the victim were not given.

The government of the Central African country, on Tuesday, reported that 66 cases had been confirmed a rise from the 56 reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Dr Joseph Dion Ngute blamed ignorance and disrespect to the set regulations as the prime cause to the rise of infections.

“Certain restrictive measures prescribed by the Head of State on March 17 with the aim of stemming the spread of this virus in the country are unfortunately not respected by many of our compatriots,” regretted the PM.

CONTROL DIRECTIVES

The measures set by government last week include a ban on all public gatherings of more than 50 people, closure of bars and restaurants from 6 pm, ban on overloading in means of transport and restrictions in inter-urban travels.

Dr Ngute said that those who are not following the guidelines endanger their lives and that of others, and entirely the whole nation.

He said that the measures will now be enforced with utmost rigour and those found to go against will face the law.

