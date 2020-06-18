Home News Africa news China offers African countries debt relief as a reprieve following the covid-19...
China offers African countries debt relief as a reprieve following the covid-19 pandemic

By Laiza Maketso
President Uhuru Kenyatta attends a virtual meeting convened by China on June 17

President Xi Jinping of China has promised to offer African countries a debt relief following the covid-19 pandemic.

Mr. Jinping spoke during an Africa China summit on Wednesday. He stated the debt relief would offer Africans a reprieve as they faced turbulent economic hardships because of the pandemic.

He further encouraged Chinese financial institutions to have friendly consultations with countries in Africa and offer them “commercial loans with sovereign guarantees.”

“China will work closely with the World Health Organization and the United Nations, in a way the respects the African will,” stated President Xi Jinping.

Virtual meeting

Senegal, South Africa, and China convened the virtual meeting. Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s President, is the current African Union chairperson. On the other hand, Senegalese’s Macky Sall holds the co-chairperson position of the Forum on Africa-China Cooperation (FOCAC).

The Chinese leader, moreover, said that his country would continue supporting Africa by providing material and technical support to fight the virus on the continent.

Additionally, he assured African leaders that or they find a vaccine, Africans will be the first beneficiaries.

President Kenyatta attended the meeting as a member of the Bureau of the Assembly of the AU Heads of State and Government. He thanked China for the support they offered Africans, including Kenya, during the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

“I would like to appreciate the Chinese government for the prompt reprieve to Kenya and the rest of Africa during this pandemic period. In Kenya, they haven’t only helped us fight the virus, but also the locust invasion,” said Mr. Kenyatta.

He further requested African leaders to remain unified and uphold multilateralism instead of stigmatizing and politicizing the pandemic.

China support

Also, on top of the Chinese agenda for Africa, he promised the construction of Africa Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC) headquarters in Addis Ababa Ethiopia.

Conclusively, the Chinese Head of State said to help Africa recover from the harsh times; he’ll support programs that will strengthen the value chain within the continent.

