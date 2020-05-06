Egypt focusing on ‘slow opening’ to revive hard-hit economy

Egypt had just started recovering from years of political hot-pot crises and military attacks before the coronavirus set in making the impact more severe.

The vital tourism sector, among other backbone sectors of the North Africa’s largest economy, suffered a blow.

President Fattah has now eased curfew restrictions during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to at least revive the economy.

With cafes, malls, and shops having closed doors since March, forcing the more than 100 million population to stay at home, the government is slowly reversing some of the measures by extending trading hours for shops and malls and bringing more essential workers to operation.

The bright spot, however, experts say, is the economy’s massive reliance on agriculture, a sector that remains unaffected in the wake of the crisis.

Egypt’s primary source of foreign currency has been tourism, which has dropped sharply as governments have imposed lockdowns and travel bans.

More than a third of Egypt’s private sector is made up of players in the informal industry, which includes construction site laborers, roadside sellers, and repair businesses.

With over a third of its population living below the poverty line, the biggest challenge to Egypt is devising a strategy to open up the economy to normal and as well prevent surging up of coronavirus infections.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins Univesity, Egypt has 7,201 confirmed coronavirus cases and 452 deaths as of May 6.