Envoys land in Guinea after electoral clashes kill 21

By Chuoyo Protus
Guinea President, Conde
Alpha Conde, Guinea President.

At least 21 people have been killed in post-election clashes in Guinea, according to state television in the country.

RTG State News channel reported that the 21 people had been killed since the 19th of October. Among them are six security officers.

Hotly contested

The protests after the hotly contested Guinea election started after opposition leader, Cellou Dalein Diallo disputed the results. Diallo refused to concede defeat to President Alpha Conde, who was the winner of the October 18th poll.

Conde won the election by a 59.5 per cent margin, with this term going to be his third. Diallo, Conde’s main rival, came in with 33.5 per cent. Soon after the announcement, the internet in the country went down.

Diallo then moved in and announced his own results, declaring himself the victor. He stated his activists had gathered the data from individual polling stations.

Following that declaration, Diallo’s supporters took to the streets, where they clashed with the security forces across the country.

Live bullets on protesters

Amnesty International accused the government of using live bullets on the protesters. The Rights Group said that the security forces targeted protesters, and they are responsible for most of the deaths.

The clashes saw a diplomatic delegation land in Guinea from Sunday in an attempt to end the aftermath. The diplomatic delegation was from the United Nations, the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Slipping into authoritarianism

The envoys met several ministers and government officials on Monday. They also met with representatives from Guinea’s electoral commission as they attempted to arbitrate.

Opposition to Conde’s Presidency has come as he faces accusations of slipping into authoritarianism. Among the contentious things he did was pass a new constitution in the country in March. Conde argued that the constitution would ‘modernise’ the country, but it allowed him to bypass the two-term constitutional limit.

