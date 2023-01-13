Exploring the Wealth of Kenyan President William Ruto: A Net Worth Breakdown

William Ruto is a prominent Kenyan politician and the President of Kenya. He formerly held the office of Kenya’s Deputy President from 2013 until 2022, as well as numerous cabinet roles. As one of the country’s most influential leaders, Ruto’s net worth is a topic of interest to many.

While his exact wealth is not publicly disclosed, it is believed that he has significant assets, including ownership interests in various businesses and properties. In this article, we will explore Ruto’s career, his known income sources, and his net worth.

Key Facts About William Ruto

Here are some key facts about William Ruto:

He was born on December 21, 1966, in Kapsabet, Kenya.

He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Botany and Zoology from the University of Nairobi.

He served as Kenya’s Deputy President from 2013 and was reelected in 2017. Becoming the President in 2022.

Before his current position, he held various cabinet positions in the Kenyan government, including Minister for Agriculture and Minister for Higher Education, Science, and Technology.

He is a member of the Jubilee Party of Kenya and has been involved in Kenyan politics since the late 1980s.

Ruto is married and has six children.

He is a member of the Kalenjin ethnic group and has strong support among the Kalenjin community.

Ruto was indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2010 on crimes against humanity. This was because of his alleged role in inciting violence following the 2007 Kenyan presidential election. He has since denied the charges.

He is known for his strong stance on corruption and has vowed to fight corruption in the Kenyan government.

Ruto has faced criticism for his perceived lack of action on issues such as corruption, poverty, and insecurity in Kenya.

He is a devout Christian and has stated that his faith is an important part of his life.

William Ruto Sources of Income

As stated earlier, it is difficult to determine the exact sources of William Ruto’s income. This is because he has not publicly disclosed this information. But as a high-level government official and a successful businessman, he probably has more than one way to make money. Like the former Kenyan president, Uhuru Kenyatta, who had a net worth of over $500 million (as per LifestyleUG), the current president, William Ruto, has also amassed a fortune.

As the President of Kenya, Ruto receives a salary and other benefits. Ruto is thought to have ownership stakes in several businesses, such as real estate, farming, and transportation, on top of his salary. He may also have other investments or sources of income.

It is important to note that many details about Ruto’s income and wealth are speculation and have not been confirmed.

Latest Net Worth of William Ruto

SRC says that Ruto’s monthly pay as vice president, minus any allowances, was about $11,887.01. William Ruto’s monthly salary as president is now $12,176.94, excluding allowances. This corresponds to a $289.93 increase in his pay.

Aside from his political career, Ruto runs several enterprises around the country. He also owns property and land. The president has also made investments in several firms outside of the country. He makes more than $200 million every year by sending farm goods to other countries, like Zambia.

His estimated 2023 net worth is around $450 million.

William Ruto Houses

William Ruto is believed to own several properties in Kenya and outside. If photographs of a purported home William Ruto was constructing are any indicator, the self-proclaimed ‘hustler’ is flush with wealth.

Aerial photos of multimillion-dollar deluxe building projects in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, allegedly owned by Ruto, have circulated on social media.

As reported by the Star, the beautiful mega project is located on a 20-acre tract of land known as Kapkochir, which Ruto acquired from an Asian entrepreneur in 2015.

William Ruto Cars

William Ruto is known to own several luxury vehicles, including some high-end cars. However, it is difficult to know these cars’ exact numbers and makes as he has not publicly disclosed this information.

It is believed that Ruto owns several high-end brands, including Mercedes-Benz S500 and Toyota Lexus LX-570. However, it is unclear how many cars he owns or the value of these vehicles.

William Ruto Involvement in Charity

William Ruto is known to be involved in charitable causes and has supported various charitable organizations and initiatives in Kenya. Ruto has donated to many causes, including education and healthcare. He has also helped with projects to bring clean water and better sanitation to Kenya’s rural areas.

In addition to his financial contributions, Ruto has also been involved in charitable work on a personal level. He has visited schools and hospitals to support and encourage those in need.

Quotes By William Ruto

Here are a few quotes by William Ruto:

“I believe in hard work, discipline, and integrity. These are the values that have guided me throughout my life and career.”

“I am committed to building a strong, prosperous, and united Kenya. This is my vision for our country, and I will work tirelessly to achieve it.”

“We must all work together to build a better future for ourselves and for our children. This is our shared responsibility and our shared goal.”

“We must stand up for what is right, even when it is difficult or unpopular. This is the only way to build a fair and just society.”

“We must always remember that we are one people, one nation, and one country. We are all in this together, and we must support and uplift one another.”

William Ruto Social Media involvements

William Ruto is active on social media. He talks to his supporters and the public on Twitter and Facebook, among other sites. He has a lot of people who follow him on social media, and he often posts updates about his political work and his own thoughts.

Ruto has about 2.3 million followers on his official Facebook page. He has about 5.6 million followers on Twitter. This is a huge social media follower base.

Ruto’s social media presence has helped him connect with a wider audience and has played a role in his political success. He has used social media to reach out to young people and build a strong support base among the youth in Kenya.