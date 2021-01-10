Fear of COVID-19 massive transmission in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

The United Nations has reported fear of massive COVID-19 transmission. Hospitals have been looted, and most health facilities are in disarray following the clashes taking place in Ethiopia. The fighting is threatening to destabilize the nation and affecting neighboring countries such as Sudan.

Tigray leaders have been in power for over 30 years before Abiy Mohammed came into power, therefore sidelining the Tigray region’s power leading to the clashes. The Prime Minister has rejected interference from the international community. The UN reports that only five out of 40 hospitals in Tigray are physically accessible, with another four reachable by mobile networks”.

Other hospitals have been destroyed. Due to the war, COVID 19 control has been interfered with, and many people have been displaced, which is why it is feared that the virus will be out of control if the situation does not change. Ethiopia is the leading country in the number of covid cases with more than127,227 infections.

The UN reports that most hospitals lack supplies and the ones outside the city are non-functional while others are partially working.”Localized fighting and insecurity continue, with fighting reported in rural areas and the peripheries of Mekele, Shiraro, and the Shire among other locations”, the UN said. The food supplies are minimal, while most basics needs are not affordable for the people.

Before the conflict, the UN said that 950,000 people needed aid, and as at now, another 1.3 million people need help. However, the report, also noted that Tigray’s Emergency Coordination Center has more than 4.5 million people who need food assistance, including another 2.2 million people.