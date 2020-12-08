Home News Africa Ghana's Tight Presidential Election
NewsAfrica

Ghana’s Tight Presidential Election

By Pat Kay
The race between incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo (L) and longtime opponent John Mahama

Voting has started in Ghana, whereby more than 17 million voters who are eligible to vote have begun the race of electing their new president. The race is between Nana Akufo-Addo from the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and the opposing candidate John Mahama from the National Democratic Congress Party(NDC).

Ghana is known for her stability and peace when it comes to elections as they are conducted in a well and systematic manner for over 30 years. Both candidates signed a peace pact on Friday to ensure that there is a peaceful transfer of power. Twelve people, including three women, are the number of candidates running for the presidential seat.

Akufo-Addo said,” Given the happenings on the continent, and indeed in West Africa, the entire world is looking up to us to maintain our status as a beacon of democracy, peace, and stability”.There are 38,000 polling stations whereby the voters are expected to cast their votes for the new president and parliament members from 275 constituencies. The voting will be open from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Mahama said,” It’s too early to make an assessment, but I understand there have been a few hitches”.

The pertinent issues in Ghana include unemployment, infrastructure, health, and education, which the citizens hope will be dealt with by the incoming president. The former president has left the office leaving behind a backlog of graft cases in which he is also involved in. Citizens have also criticized his poor economic decisions, which have piled up the country with debts.

Even though Ghana is known for being the world’s largest cocoa-producing country, many citizens live in extreme poverty with no water and electricity.

