Pfizer/BioNTech to reveal vaccine efficacy data against new variant in two weeks

Several countries including the UK, Italy, Germany, France and Singapore have decided to suspend travel from South Africa and several neighboring countries to prevent the spread of the variant. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has already commented on these measures, considering them “hasty” and unnecessary.

BioNTech, a German laboratory that works in partnership with Pfizer for the development of one of the vaccines against covid-19, indicated that the first results of the studies of its vaccine should arrive within two weeks, at the most, to find out if the new one variant of SARS-CoV-2, detected in South Africa, is able to reduce its protection.

