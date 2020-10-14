Home News Africa Rwanda approves cannabis production for export: what you need to know
NewsAfrica

Rwanda approves cannabis production for export: what you need to know

By Chuoyo Protus
Cannabis sativa
Rwanda approves production and sale of cannabis for export

Rwanda has become the latest African country to approve the growth and exportation of cannabis.

In the latest move, the Rwandese government is targeting part of the lucrative $345 billion market value of the cannabis market.

Drug use remains illegal

However, Rwanda’s Health Minister, Dr Daniel Ngamije, said that the recreational use of cannabis in the country remained illegal.

“This will not give an excuse for drug abusers and dealers. The law against narcotics is available and it will continue to be enforced.” Ngamije said when appearing on the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency.

The Rwanda Development Board said that already, there were several companies that had tendered their bids to begin mass-producing.

However, the board clarified on the legality of the move, stating that the recreational use of cannabis remained illegal.

Drug for the export market

“This investment framework does not affect the legal status of cannabis consumption in Rwanda, which remains prohibited,” Part of the statement reads.

“Medical cannabis produced in Rwanda is solely for export markets. Rwanda is a signatory to all relevant UN conventions relating to narcotics, and will continue to ensure full compliance with international law.” It reads further.

In Rwanda, the use of narcotics leads to a two-year jail term. Those selling it face up to 20 years in prison. In some ‘severe cases’, they face life imprisonment. The law also prohibits doctors from prescribing it for medicinal purposes.

Rwanda’s leader of the opposition, Frank Habineza, welcomed the move but said that they should fully legalise it.

Other countries to approve the export of cannabis

Rwanda joins Uganda and Zambia in approving for the sale of cannabis for economic and medical purposes.

Zambia legalized the production and exportation of the plant but only for economics and medicinal purposes. That was in December 2019. Uganda had legalised medicinal use of Marijuana in August 2019.

However, just like Rwanda, both countries have not legalized the recreational use of cannabis.

Kenyan politicians have also been pushing for the legalization of cannabis in Kenya.

