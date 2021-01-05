Rwanda extends curfew, ban on gatherings as COVID cases surge

Rwanda has extended the 8 PM-4 PM curfew for a further 15 days and extended the ban on political gathering to curb COVID-19 spread.

In a statement released yesterday evening, Rwanda said that they had arrived at the decision following a rise in deaths and cases. The Prime Minister’s office, which released the statement, said that half of the total COVID-19 deaths had occurred in December. Thus, they were tightening health measures to curb the virus spread.

Other stringent measures

Aside from the curfew, they also said that businesses – restaurants, shops, markets, and malls needed to close before 6 PM. They also placed Kigali on a partial lockdown, with no private and public transport movement into and out of the city. They would only permit emergency service vehicles and essential service vehicles to leave the capital.

Furthermore, institutions would operate on not more than 30 per cent capacity for staff. They also banned social gatherings. Weddings, receptions, meetings, and conferences are all prohibited.

Cases hit a record high

Rwanda yesterday reported its highest cases since August 30, 2020. Yesterday, the country saw 172 new COVID-19 cases. That took the country’s total COVID-19 case to 8,848. Deaths, meanwhile, rose by four, with the country’s death tally now at 105.

However, the country has a high recovery, with 6,816, of the sick-making a full recovery. The country has also conducted 725,804 tests, with its 18 tests per 1 million population the highest in East Africa.

However, Rwanda has been grappling with rising deaths from the virus. On December 30, it reported its highest death figures since the first case on March 14. Seven people died on that day, including a 13-year-old girl, the youngest COVID-19 victim so far. Furthermore, Rwanda saw the infection rate rise to 3.6 per cent in December, up from 0.5 in November.

Rwanda’s State for Health Minister, Dr Tharcisse Mpunga, attributed the rise in infections and deaths to complacency during festivities.

Rwanda is the second least hit country in East Africa after Burundi. Burundi is the only country in East Africa that has less than 1000 cases.