South Africa. Fire puts Parliament’s historic treasures at risk

Parliament burned the same day Archbishop Desmond Tutu was buried. “It’s devastating,” lamented President Ramaphosa.

The Parliament of South Africa, in Cape Town, faced a devastating fire this Sunday at dawn. For more than six hours, some 70 firefighters battled the flames, supported by reinforcements from across the peninsula, while a thick column of black smoke stained the city’s skyline. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had left Pretoria, the seat of the executive branch, to deliver his State of the Union address to Parliament, was forced to change his plans.