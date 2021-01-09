”Taekwondo saviour”teenager uses taekwondo save youngsters from child marriages.

Child marriages are a common threat to children living in some parts of Africa. This is because of the many traditions practised by different cultures. A good example is Zimbabwe, where this issue is quite rampant.

But thanks to a taekwondo-enthusiast who is also a teenager, children have now known that they are too young to be subdued to marriage life. Natsiraishe Maritsa is a 17-year-old taekwondo enthusiast in Zimbabwe who has used her passion for educating the young ones on why they should not get married while they are young.

Although constitutional changes are being made in the Zimbabwe laws, the age for one to be legally married is 18 years and not 16 as earlier permitted more and more children as young as ten years old are being married.

”Not many people do taekwondo here, so it’s fascinating for the girls, both married and single. I use it to get their attention,” said the 17-year-old Marista. She has used the sport to help young girls to fight for their life against early marriages.

Some as young as four years old and others who are her classmates usually join her outside her parents’ home, located 15km away from Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. They follow the sport attentively, making every move as they follow her instructions. After practice is when they get to discuss the dangers of child marriages.

Some get to open up about what they have faced in their marriages. The emotional and physical abuse that they go through. Examples being marital rape,pregnancy-related health complications, and verbal abuse.

Marisa told The Associated Press that,” We are not ready for this thing called marriage. We are just too young for it. The role of teen mothers is usually ignored when people campaign against child marriages. Here I use their voices, their challenges, to discourage those young girls not yet married to stay off early sexual activity and marriage”.

There is the fear of child marriages increasing due to COVID as most children are at home. For some families marrying off their child means one less burden.