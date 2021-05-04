Tanzania government introduces new COVID-19 directives in change of direction

President Samia Suluhu has shown her commitment to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as her government has issued new guidelines to curb infections.

In a statement issued on Monday, Tanzania’s Health Minister, Prof Abel Makubi, said that they gave the new directive based on the global situation and new COVID-19 variants.

Reduce risk in Tanzania

“Based on the global epidemiological situation, and the COVID-19 variants emergence, there is increased risk of their importation into our country,” the statement said, “As such, the United Republic of Tanzania government has decided to elevate and enhance prevailing preventive measures, especially those with regards to international travel.”

Among the new directives is that local and foreign travelers would need to present a COVID-19 negative certificate on arrival.

“The test should be based on the Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) using samples that were collected 72 hours before arrival to Tanzania,” the directive says further.

Another one is that arriving travelers would also be subject to a rapid test, with each test costing 25 USD for each traveler.

Mandatory quarantine imposed

They also imposed a mandatory quarantine for those arriving from abroad, regardless of the route they took. Foreign travelers will get mandatory quarantine facilities that the government of Tanzania has chosen. Returning Tanzanians, meanwhile, would quarantine at their homes.

The Ministry of Health also made it mandatory to wear masks, wash hands and keep physical distance where appropriate.

Other measures will also see truck drivers randomly selected for re-testing of COVID-19.

Stark contrast

The new measures are opposite to what the late Magufuli had advised Tanzania. He stopped testing for COVID-19 and allowed flights into Tanzania with no guidelines. He also did not make the wearing of masks mandatory.

The news comes a few days after Tanzania also began installing oxygen plants to serve COVID-19 patients. This is in sharp contrast to Magufuli’s stubborn denialism.

President Suluhu has also been wearing her face masks on occassion, and wore one when jetting into Kenya. However, images showed she wasn’t wearing it when leaving Tanzania

Govt of Tanzania update Covid-19 travel advisory including:

All travellers arriving in the Country required to present negative test.

Passengers from countries with new Covid-19 variants based on WHO updates to mandatory quarantine at own cost. pic.twitter.com/16tOC9ISIe — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) May 3, 2021