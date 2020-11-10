Tanzanian politician, Lema, vows not to return to Tanzania

Fleeing Tanzanian politician, Godbless Lema, has stated that he will not go back to Tanzania fearing his prosecution.

Speaking to the Nation, Godbless Lema said that he would not return to ‘prosecution paradise’.

Lema is a former MP for Arusha Urban Constituency and has been one of the very vocal critics of Tanzanian strongman, John Pombe Magufuli.

Lema left his home in a taxi and alighted incognito at the Namanga border. He also managed to sneak into Kenya his wife, Neema and his two sons and one daughter through the Namanga border.

Intercepted by Kenya police

However, police intercepted him once he was on the Kenyan side, and he spent the night at the Kajiado Police Station.

Lema revealed that he was seeking political asylum. Thus, Kenya needed not to deport him as that would go against the UN rights guaranteed to people seeking political asylum.

In his interview with the Nation, Lema said that unmarked people had been trailing him in Arusha. He also said that people had been sending him death threats. Thus, as long as Tanzania remained a prosecution ground for opposition leaders, he would not go back.

Lema’s lawyer, George Luchiri Wajackoyah, said that he had already handed Lema and his family to the United Nations Human Rights Commission. Thus, if Kenya deported him back to Tanzania, that would amount to a violation of human rights.

Furthermore, President Magufuli also blocked Lazaro Nyalandu from getting into Kenya through the Namanga border.

Another fleeing leader blocked

Lazaro Nyalandu, former Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, quit CCM Party in 2017. He then contested for Singinda North Constituency parliamentary seat on a Chadema ticket in the just concluded elections but lost.

Immigration officers at the border said that they were holding him until he brought the necessary documents.

Since his win in the October 28th elections, Magufuli has cracked down on opposition leaders with zeal.