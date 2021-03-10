Tundu Lissu questions Magufuli COVID response as concern rises over the President’s health

Tanzania’s opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, has once again criticized Magufuli’s response to COVID-19 as the President’s health causes concern.

A report last evening by the Nation Africa reported that an African leader (whom they did not name) had been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital due to COVID-19 complications.

Hints point southwards

Hints in the article point to the leader being Tanzania’s President and COVID-19 denier, John Magufuli. The report said that the leader had not been seen in public since February 27, as the WHO amplified pressure on him to handle the country’s infections.

Tundu Lissu, Tanzania’s opposition leader, all but confirmed the news when he shared an image of the Nation article, along with criticism of the President.

It’s a sad comment on his stewardship of our country that it’s come to this: that he himself had get COVID-19 and be flown out to Kenya in order to prove that prayers, steam inhalations and other unproven herbal concoctions he’s championed are no protection against coronavirus! pic.twitter.com/n1qQHgWnSA — Tundu Antiphas Lissu (@TunduALissu) March 10, 2021

“It’s a sad comment on his stewardship of our country that it’s come to this,” Lissu wrote, “that he had got COVID-19 and be flown out to Kenya to prove that prayers, steam inhalation and other unproven herbal concoctions he’s championed are no protection against coronavirus.”

Lissu also shared an image of Magufuli in another post, this time with the caption ‘no comment!!!’.

Softening his stance

Magufuli had recently begun somewhat relaxing his denial of coronavirus disease. In the burial of a top leader last month, he admitted the existence of ‘respiratory diseases’ and called for caution. However, he refused to impose the well-known public health guidelines.

Instead, he doubled down on prayers and ginger concoctions to beat the virus, claiming they had worked the first time last year.

He further left the continent in shock when his administration forced an unwell Philip Mpango, the Finance Minister, to address the media to prove he did not have COVID-19. The struggling Mpango, admitted at Benjamin Mkapa Hospital, laboured through the presser, but it was readily apparent that he was struggling.

But rising infections in Tanzania saw the citizens start wearing masks and sanitizing independently, as many bore witnesses to the virus deadly consequences.