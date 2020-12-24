UN intervenes in Ethiopia’s war

Ever since the war began in Ethiopia, lives have been lost, and people have been displaced, and to tap it off, human rights have significantly been violated as a result of this war. This is why the United Nations has intervened to protect human rights from being violated. The UN has sent a team to investigate the killings.

The UN rights chief has declared that the abuse of these rights will amount to war crimes. The war has displaced close to 95,000 people in the Tigray region, where the army has been fighting the rebellious forces that led the war. It isn’t easy to access humanitarian workers who will give reports on the situation on the ground.

Mitchelle Bachelete, the UN human rights chief, as reported by Aljazeera, said,” If a party or parties deliberately killed civilians to the conflict, these killings would amount to a war crime, and there need to be investigations that are transparent to ensure accountability and justice”.

Examples of the killings that she described are those that occurred on November 9 in Mai Kadra town. Most of who were Amharans.Other killings mentions were the attack on civilians and extrajudicial killings.

To show its involvement in the UN through its spokesperson Liz Throssell, she has held talks with the Ethiopian government to identify the rights that have been violated. She says that reports have been made that they are being blamed on ”Fano”which is linked to the government.

But the UN insists that both parties are to blame for their involvement in the conflict. Investigations are underway as parties are disputing to having killed civilians.