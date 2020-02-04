Akothee breathing fire after alleged daughter’s fatal accident

Award-winning songstress Easter Akothee, better known as Akothee has come out guns blazing after a certain online publication ran a story that one of her daughters Rue Baby was involved in a fatal accident in the company of funnyman MCA Tricky.
The publication had reported that according to the traffic police, the two, together with three others were involved in a deadly accident in Kikopey. It went on to claim that MCA Tricky and Rue Baby suffered “major back injuries” and were rushed to a nearby hospital adding that the comedian was driving under the influence of alcohol.
The Sweet Love hitmaker took to her social media page warning fake bloggers from spreading wrong information as she will milk money out of them. The Akothee Safaris C.E.O went on to confirm that her daughter together with the Churchill Show comedian were in good health.
“These fake bloggers I will bank lots of your money this year, just continue ranting for likes and comments, idiots,” read part of her statement.
Ish 🙆♂️🙆♂️🙆♂️ this thing made me piiii on myself ,I almost caused an accident myself Who are this idiots wishing my children bad luck, I called my daughter nonstop ,and its a pity she is in class she could not pick, now I know we have dogs instead of human beings, what the fuck , may what you wish others be your cup of tea . This fake bloggers I will bank lots of your money this year, just continue ranting for likes and comments, idiots, I will catch up with you in afew pier mineu nkt @rue.baby @mcatricky GOD PROTECT YOU ENEMIES ARE WORKING ALL NIGHT
MCA Tricky and Rue Baby have been making headlines lately with their respective fans curious to know if the two are really dating. The two have been spotted spending time together on multiple occasions with even Akothee telling MCA Tricky to shave his head if he wanted to date her daughter.