Akothee breathing fire after alleged daughter’s fatal accident

By Alfred Kiura
MCA Tricky and Rue Baby were reported t have been involved in a fatal car accident.

Award-winning songstress Easter Akothee, better known as Akothee has come out guns blazing after a certain online publication ran a story that one of her daughters Rue Baby was involved in a fatal accident in the company of funnyman MCA Tricky.

The publication had reported that according to the traffic police, the two, together with three others were involved in a deadly accident in Kikopey. It went on to claim that MCA Tricky and Rue Baby suffered “major back injuries” and were rushed to a nearby hospital adding that the comedian was driving under the influence of alcohol.

Its fun being an artist , a celebrity, until you cant pay your bills or face health challenges! Lets all be sensitive enough to understand that all celebrities are human beings and need support! The money we receive in the industry might not be enough to run the daily life just like yours ! Unfortunately when bad luck befalls us celebrities! We immediately turn into a laughing stalk ! You even wonder ! Where are those who used to come to my shows , where are those who said I motivated them, the promoters who used to call me for their shows ? thats why we try keep our challenges to ourselves, simply because " who cares"🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ its only in kenya that I see celebrities die and languish in proverty !😭😭😭 Is it our way of spending or the economy is just wired!? Nothing is strange about an artist falling sick, so lets all tag all the Luo promoters and radio presenters to stand up for OUR LADY MOURINE SHE IS A GOOD ENTERTAINER LETS APPRECIATE OUR HEROS 💪💪💪 #IStandwithladymourine STOP CIRCULATING HER PHOTOS MOBILIZE ORGANISE AND GIVE HER HOPE 🙏🏾🙏🏾

The Sweet Love hitmaker took to her social media page warning fake bloggers from spreading wrong information as she will milk money out of them. The Akothee Safaris C.E.O went on to confirm that her daughter together with the Churchill Show comedian were in good health.

“These fake bloggers I will bank lots of your money this year, just continue ranting for likes and comments, idiots,” read part of her statement.

MCA Tricky and Rue Baby have been making headlines lately with their respective fans curious to know if the two are really dating. The two have been spotted spending time together on multiple occasions with even Akothee telling MCA Tricky to shave his head if he wanted to date her daughter.

