Alcohol manufactures to Kagwe: Issue guidelines on alcohol consumption

Barely two months after President Uhuru Kenyatta allowed bars and social places to reopen, alcohol manufacturers and importers have urged the Health CS to issue guidelines on alcohol consumption.

Bars closed down on March 25th after the President issued directives to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. However, on 28th September, he allowed the partial reopening of bars and social places.

The Alcohol Beverages Association of Kenya (Abak) pointed out that with the partial reopening of bars, they expected the government to issue certain directives. They specifically wanted the government to publish rules that would ensure compliance with Covid-19 rules in pubs and bars.

The alcohol manufacturers and importers wrote a letter to the Ministry of Heath. In the letter, they asked the Ministry to issue guidelines on alcohol consumption.

“We expected the government to publish the standards operating procedures after the presidential address to allow compliance with Covid-19 rules within bars and pubs. However, the Ministry of Health has not published any guidelines,” the letter reads in part.

“In the absence of the protocols, Abak has observed unsafe socializing behavior by a few establishments that are operating with little regard to the Covid-19 guidelines,” the letter continues.

Efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19

In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, most bar owners decided to cut sitting capacity by half. This made it possible for them to enforce social distancing rules.

Additionally, they offered contact free payment i.e Lipa na Mpesa. They also installed protection screens and restricted drinking at the counters.

Following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the Alcohol Beverages Association of Kenya (Abak) insists on getting published guidelines. The guidelines would help them to further prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta intends to meet governors today. The agenda is to discuss the possibility of reviewing measures so as to curb the spread of Covid-19.