Home News Alcohol manufactures to Kagwe: Issue guidelines on alcohol consumption
News

Alcohol manufactures to Kagwe: Issue guidelines on alcohol consumption

By Tracy Nabwile
A bar in Mombasa county. Bars are trying to adhere to the rules of social distancing.

Barely two months after President Uhuru Kenyatta allowed bars and social places to reopen, alcohol manufacturers and importers have urged the Health CS to issue guidelines on alcohol consumption.

Bars closed down on March 25th after the President issued directives to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. However, on 28th September, he allowed the partial reopening of bars and social places.

The Alcohol Beverages Association of Kenya (Abak) pointed out that with the partial reopening of bars, they expected the government to issue certain directives. They specifically wanted the government to publish rules that would ensure compliance with Covid-19 rules in pubs and bars.

The alcohol manufacturers and importers wrote a letter to the Ministry of Heath. In the letter, they asked the Ministry to issue guidelines on alcohol consumption.

“We expected the government to publish the standards operating procedures after the presidential address to allow compliance with Covid-19 rules within bars and pubs. However, the Ministry of Health has not published any guidelines,” the letter reads in part.

“In the absence of the protocols, Abak has observed unsafe socializing behavior by a few establishments that are operating with little regard to the Covid-19 guidelines,” the letter continues.

Efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19

In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, most bar owners decided to cut sitting capacity by half. This made it possible for them to enforce social distancing rules.

Additionally, they offered contact free payment i.e Lipa na Mpesa. They also installed protection screens and restricted drinking at the counters.

Following the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the Alcohol Beverages Association of Kenya (Abak) insists on getting published guidelines. The guidelines would help them to further prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta intends to meet governors today. The agenda is to discuss the possibility of reviewing measures so as to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Related news

News

Magoha speaks on mass reopening of schools

Tracy Nabwile -
Education CS George Magoha has finally spoken on the  issue of mass reopening of schools. In his speech, the CS warned teachers,education stakeholders, parents...
Read more
News

Why a second lockdown is bad for the country

Laiza Maketso -
Experts have warned against another lockdown because it would cripple the country economically. According to them, practising simple precautions such as social distancing, wearing face...
Read more
News

HELB to pay lawyer 10 million for wrong listing in CRB

Connie Mukenyi -
A Nairobi court has ordered the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to pay lawyer Eunice Ng'ang'a for wrongfully listing her in the Credit Reference...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Juliani gives Jubilee party 3-day ultimatum

News Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated gospel musician Julius Owino Ooko served the ruling Jubilee Party with a demand letter on Monday the 2nd of November 2020 regarding his...
Read more

Acne Nodules

Health kenyan -
DefinitionWhat are acne nodules?Nodular acne is a type of pimple under the surface of the skin that feels hard and sore. Unlike regular...
Read more

Shooting in Vienna leaves multiple wounded and police conduct mega-operation

World kenyan -
Vienna police officers head to the scene of the shooting Image: Reproduction / Twitter Police in...
Read more

UoN to compensate former student with 500,000 for delaying graduation

News Laiza Maketso -
A Nairobi court has directed the University of Nairobi to pay a former student half a million. The institution allegedly delayed the student's master's...
Read more

Whiteheads (Whiteheads)

Health kenyan -
DefinitionWhat are whiteheads (whiteheads)?Whiteheads (whiteheads) aka closed blackheads is one type of mild acne. Blackheads are formed from pores that are blocked by...
Read more

DCI deny involvement in blogger Edgar Obare’s arrest

Entertainment Nina Blak -
The Director of Criminal investigation in Kenya (DCI), have denied any involvement with the arrest of blogger Edgar Obare which happened in the morning...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke