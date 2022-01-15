All systems go for Raila’s presidential bid launch in Thika

Thousands of Azimo La Umoja supporters have started to throng Thika Stadium where ODM boss Raila Odinga’s presidential bid launch is getting underway.

Security has been heightened in and around the roads leading into Thika town as Raila’s Mount Kenya allies roll out a mega red carpet reception for him.

Both plain clothes and uniformed officers have been deployed at strategic points to pull a ring of the heavy security as supporters arrive for what has been termed as “the mother of Azimio rallies “

Raila is expected to land in Thika moments before 1 pm to unveil his fifth State House run against Deputy President William Ruto.

Enthusiastic crowds from President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Mt Kenya backyard are almost filling the stadium to the brim as political leaders continue to arrive.

There is a massive presence of Azimio placards and fliers as supporters continue to receive cool entertainment from various musicians.

This will be the first time Raila will be launching his presidential campaigns at the heart of Mt Kenya with analysts saying the move is strategically meant to affirm the region’s backing of the ODM boss.