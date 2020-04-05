Home News American newspaper praises CS Mutahi Kagwe as ‘coronavirus hero’
News

American newspaper praises CS Mutahi Kagwe as ‘coronavirus hero’

By Edwin Ginni
Wall Street Journal's April 4-5, 2020 publication notes that 'The leaders stepping up are the ones standing to the side of the lectern'.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has been thumbed up by an American newspaper as one of the leaders on the forefront in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Wall Street Journal’s writer Sam Walker mentioned CS Kagwe alongside Dr. Jenny Harries- UK’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer and Dr. Jung Eun-kyeong- Director of South Korea’s Centre’s for Disease Control and Preventions.

The writer referred to the three as ‘career deputies’ who have proved dedication in the frontline in helping contain the pandemic. They have also been praised for helping maintain calm in their respective countries of service.

“As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world, a funny thing is happening. The leaders who have distinguished themselves under pressure are rarely the bold, charismatic, impulsive, self-regarding, politically calculating alphas we’ve elected,” wrote Mr. Walker.

He continued, “The real heroes have been, for lack of a better term, career deputies. Kenya’s unlikely coronavirus hero is Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe, a businessman with an MBA who has washed out of elective office.”

“Mr. Kagwe projects calm, emphasizes evidence and urges Kenyans to face facts, a style one senator described as ‘a breath of fresh air,” Mr. Walker said.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe addressing the media outside Afya House on March 18, 2020

The Health CS Kagwe Mungai was sworn into the docket in February this year taking over from Sicily Kariuki who is now the Water CS.

Before assuming the health role, Kagwe was the first Nyeri County senator.

The article attracted reactions from Kenyans and non-Kenyans who joined hands in appreciating the CS’s bold acts.

