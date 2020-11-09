Home News Amnesty International appeals to Kenyan government to offer Godbless Lema political asylum
News

Amnesty International appeals to Kenyan government to offer Godbless Lema political asylum

By Laiza Maketso

Amnesty International has appealed to the Kenyan government to shied Godbless Lema from facing persecution by offering him political asylum.

Godbless Lema, a former Tanzanian legislature on the opposition fled to the country yesterday amid threats to his life.

According to human rights watchdog, Nairobi has a moral obligation to protect those fleeing from their countries because of danger. If Kenya decides to deport Mr Lema, his life will be at risk.

“Kenya must no go against the exile policy, an internationally recognised principle,” said the Amnesty International Kenyan Director Irungu Houghton.

Since the national laws uphold the international principle, it bars Kenya from turning people at its borders. Additionally, it prevents it from deporting them because it would endanger their lives.

The former member of parliament for Arush Urban Constituency lost his seat in the recently concluded elections. He was arrested in Kajiado yesterday while running for his life.

Political asylum

While speaking to the press on Sunday, his lawyer George Wajackoyah stated the former legislature would seek for political asylum in Kenya.

His lawyer further said he handed him over to the Kenya police for processing. According to Wajackoyah, Lema preferred dying in a Kenyan prison than at the hands of Tanzanian police.

During a presser today, Lema’s lawyer expressed fears that the politician may be deported.

According to the Kenyan police, Mr Lema entered the country illegally, which may lead to his deportation. 

However, on Monday, Lema said to the press he fled his country because an unknown government operative made threats to his life.

Afterwards, he realised several people were trailing him, and this forced him to run away. His family arrived in Nairobi, where they are processing for asylum.

As a signatory to several protocols regarding asylum seekers and refugees, Kenya has a mandate those fleeing from home because of danger.

Owing to the nature of the danger, sometimes asylum seekers come to the country illegally. Government officers, however, insist they register as either asylum seekers or refugees.

