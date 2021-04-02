ANC leader Mudavadi challenges government, encourages Kenyans in Easter holiday message.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has challenged the government on the COVID-19 vaccines and the consequences that come with the restrictions while also encouraging Kenyans in an Easter holiday message.

In a statement, the former Vice President highlighted that the Easter holiday reminds people of the passion of Christ and underscores the element of personal sacrifice and compassion to others.

He noted that the COVID-19 has affected people’s normal way of living since last year which has seen job losses, deaths, health facilities being overstretched and hunger biting wider.

Mudavadi pointed out that despite President Uhuru Kenyatta trying to find ways to fight against the challenges affecting Kenyans; he was also challenging the Ministry of Health led by Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to be clear on the COVID-19 vaccines.

He stated that there has been confusion among Kenyans on the vaccine being administered to them especially AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines.

The party leader said that AstraZeneca is sponsored by the government and is available in both private and public hospitals.

However, the SputnikV vaccine has been reported to be from the private sector and it should be investigated.

“In short we should not have conflicting responses as to the source and the importer of the vaccine given that all this information is available on the import declaration forms and can be made public. Over and above this, the registration of the importing company should be available with the Registrar of Companies!,” read his statement in part.

The ANC party leader argued that government programs that involve the public should not be undermined by members of the same government.

He pointed that the move only sends conflicting signals and pushes the public further away from taking the vaccine.

He also challenged the government to come up with a plan to cover Kenyans who have been suffering due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

He maintained that President Uhuru’s government should cushion its people adding that support programs that are already in place should be actualized.

He also urged the government to review the Value Added Tax on essential items so that they can be affordable to the ordinary Kenyans.

Mudavadi also encouraged Kenyans to get the COVID-19 jab adding that despite being vaccinated, they should still observe the Ministry of Health’s protocols and should also not follow the myths and misconceptions being spread around about the vaccine.

Lately, leaders have been at the forefront of getting the jab in an effort to encourage Kenyans who have had their reservations about the vaccine to follow the same.