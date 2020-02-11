Home Entertainment Anerlisa Muigai lectures fan who suggested Ben Pol was about to leave...
EntertainmentNews

Anerlisa Muigai lectures fan who suggested Ben Pol was about to leave her

By Alfred Kiura
Anerlisa Muigai claps back at a fan who claimed her fiancee was about to leave her.

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai silenced a fan who claimed that Tanzanian singer Ben Pol was no longer commenting on her pictures like he used to, a sign that he was slowly falling out of love with the Kenyan billionaire girl.

The Nero Water Company C.E.O took to her Instagram page to post a picture of herself enjoying a beautiful Sunday afternoon only for a fan to leave a comment stating that the Moyo Mashine was about to dump her.

Anerlisa who got engaged to the Bongo Flavor singer in April last year did not take the comment lightly and went on to give the fan her peace of mind. Anerlisa replied by saying that her fiancée did not have to comment on her posts to prove to people that he still loved her.

She went on to lecture the fan by stating that it was people like them who make others keep their relationship private.

Anerlisa Muigai claps back at a troll.

The singer has one child from his previous relationship with former Miss Tanzania 2013 contestant Latifah Mohammed. Late last year, the couple’s relationship was rocked with breakup rumors but Anerlisa came out to dispel the rumors terming them “a passing cloud”.

