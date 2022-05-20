Apologize for referring to Karua as non-believer

Atheists have asked Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua to issue a public apology to Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua in 24 hours.

The Atheists In Kenya Society on Friday said that failure to do that, they will raise the matter with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

According to the statement, the Atheists rebuked Mutua for referring to Karua as an anti-religion. The organisation described his remarks as inciting and discriminatory against its members.

AIK said that progressive political leadership is 100 per cent possible without religious belief and it does not matter whether Karua is an atheist or not as she can still make a great leader.

“Mutua’s remarks show that he lacks an understanding of the concept of religious freedom and constitutionalism at large. Such remarks are responsible for the stigma and discrimination that non-believers in Kenya face,” read part of the statement.

Mutua while attending the Kenya Kwanza engagement forum in Nakuru accused the Azimio presidential running mate of being a non-believer.

“Will you accept someone who does not believe in God to enter into the country’s leadership position?” Mutua posed.