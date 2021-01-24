Applicants interested to run for presidency on ODM ticket to part with Ksh. 1M.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has invited applicants willing to vie for the 2022 presidential election of the party’s ticket to part with Ksh. 1 million.

In an advert on a local daily, Elections Board Chairperson Catherine Muyeka Mumma said that any party members who are interested in vying for the country’s seat using the party’s ticket should submit their application to the National Elections Board.

For one to qualify to vie for the seat, he or she must be a Kenyan by birth, a registered voter, be a life member of the party, be a holder of a degree from a University that is recognized in Kenya.

He or she must also be of high standing and integrity, have a demonstrable commitment and participation in the party’s activities and agenda.

The applicants must also meet the minimum requirements of presidential candidates as set out by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and also must be qualified to stand for election as a Member of Parliament.

The applicants are also expected to send several documents to NEB which are; duly completed nomination form in duplicate, duly executed Code of Conduct, a copy of national identity card, or passport.

They are also required to submit a copy of the party’s life membership certificate, certified copies of education qualification certificates including the degrees obtained from the university attended according to Section 22 of the Elections Act 2011.

They should also submit sworn statements affirming the authenticity of any information submitted in the applicants’ information.

“Evidence of payment of the non-refundable application fee of Ksh. 1,000,000 paid to the Orange Democratic Movement party Account by a Banker’s Cheque or through a cash deposit,” read the statement in part.

All applicants who will meet the required standards were advised to submit their applications to the party’s headquarters at Chungwa House by Friday 26 February 2021 at noon.

The application forms can be sourced from the party headquarters at Chungwa House.

Last week, the ODM party announced that it had begun the process of identifying a suitable Presidential candidate for the 2022 presidential election.

Despite the party’s member claiming that their leader Raila Odinga will be their flag bearer, the former Prime Minister is yet to publicly announce his candidature.