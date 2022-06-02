Menu
Search
News

Are you an eligible voter? You have until midnight to confirm

Date:


IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

You have until midnight (of Thursday, June 2) to verify your voter registration details with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati stressed the importance of voters counterchecking their details to make sure they are eligible voters ahead of the August 9th general elections.

“The verification exercise commenced on May 4, 2022 and has been ongoing in different constituencies to enable eligible voters to confirm their details. It is important for one to check with us” he said at a press conference in Nairobi.

He urged eligible voters to verify their National Identity number, names, and their registered polling station by visiting their registration centers.

A voter can also send an SMS to verify their details by sending their ID/passport number to 70000 or by accessing the Commission’s website portal.

As of mid-last month, Chebukati told journalists that only 506,190 voters had verified their details with the commission.

According to Chebutaki, majority of those who verified their details did so using the website portal, with others using texts while a small percentage verified their details via KIEMS kits.

Previous articleNo name scrapped from IEBC register, Chebukati responds to Ruto

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

No name scrapped from IEBC register, Chebukati responds to Ruto

kenyan -
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has sought to assure...

PSG always better and better positioned in the financial rankings

kenyan -
Paris Saint Germain has been developing steadily for...

OL: imminent return for Alexandre Lacazette!

kenyan -
Announced priority of Jean-Michel Aulas, Alexandre Lacazette has agreed...

OL: Cenk Özkaçar talks about his future

kenyan -
On loan this season to OHL in the...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

No name scrapped from IEBC register, Chebukati responds to Ruto

News 0
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati has sought to assure...

PSG always better and better positioned in the financial rankings

football 0
Paris Saint Germain has been developing steadily for...

OL: imminent return for Alexandre Lacazette!

football 0
Announced priority of Jean-Michel Aulas, Alexandre Lacazette has agreed...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.