Arrested Harmonize refunds club promoters almost a million

Embattled bongo singer Harmonize is still at Kileleshwa Police station where he was arrested for obtaining money under false pretences.

Kileleshwa OCPD told the Star that they are trying to solve the matter between Harmonize and the club promoters that gave him money so that it doesn’t go to court.

According to Jor Barsil, a director at the Captain’s Lounge in Sabaki, Konde Boy was supposed to perform for one and a half hours but only did five minutes.

“I paid Sh450,000 to Melamani Limited for Harmonize to come to the club for a party and to be with the fans for one and a half hours, but when he came he only stayed for not more than five minutes. This angered the fans who wanted to beat him up but I protected him, I want to be refunded the amount I spent,”Basil said outside the police station.

A source told the Star: “The talks are ongoing and so far he had refunded two club promoters Ksh 300,000 and Ksh 450,000.”

Adding, “Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko is also present at the talks because his club Volume had also paid him and he was to perform tonight in Mombasa.”