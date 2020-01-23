Home News Arsenal fan in the UK gets scammed by a Kenyan
News

Arsenal fan in the UK gets scammed by a Kenyan

By Connie Mukenyi
Arsenal fan gets scammed by a Kenyan. The Kenyan posed as an English man before defrauding the fan off Ksh. 10,000

Arsenal Fans Channel (AFTV) uncovered a Kenyan who recently scammed an Arsenal fan. The Kenyan posed as an English man on Twitter where he pretended to have match odds. The Kenyan conman requested the payment, amounting to $100(roughly Ksh. 10,000) be through PayPal.

His identity was then revealed after the transaction as Samuel Mwangi, a Kenyan. After the money transfer, Samuel did not live up to his end of the bargain. He took too long to send the promised match tickets. When the Arsenal Fan continued asking for it, Samuel eventually blocked him.

The angered Arsenal fan then reported the case to PayPal for action.

This is not the first time Kenyans have been caught as fraudsters. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) mid last year caught two Kenyans involved in cybercrime. The two, Jeffrey Sila and Robert Mutua had posed as Dell Computer workers. They instructed people to reroute their payments to another bank account that they gave. Eventually, the two Kenyans managed to defraud Fairfax County millions of dollars.

Arsenal Fan TV has alerted fans to be cautious of online fraudsters. They warned the fans not to be desperate. This way the scammers can not take advantage of them. Fans always search the black market for game tickets with odds which are normally referred to as ‘sure bets’.

