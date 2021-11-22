Artistes to get boost in Kazi Mtaani programme

Youths with original ideas and inventions in the arts sector are set to benefit from the third phase of Kazi Mtaani, Urban Development PS Charles Hinga has said.

Speaking to the press in Borabu subcounty, Nyamira, Hinga said the department has developed a plan that will support artists in urban areas and encouraged them to register for the programme whose recruitment is currently open.

“Many artists lost their livelihood at the start of the pandemic and we want to encourage them to go back to their profession,” said the PS.

He noted that some of the paintings done by talented artists will be displayed in public facilities at no extra cost and the work will be credited to the relevant artist.

The PS added the government plans to organise a painting competition soon and those selected will get a chance to display their work in a ‘Night of Art’ exhibition that will be graced by the President.

During the event, corporate organisations will be invited to purchase the pieces of art and artists will benefit from the proceeds realised.

In addition, Hinga pointed out that the best art will be displayed in Kenyan Embassies all over the world and during National Holidays in order to promote artists’ work and improve their livelihood.

“At the start of Covid-19 pandemic, musicians lost their source of livelihood because music concerts were cancelled. We would like to restore vibrancy in the urban areas and therefore, we will work with musicians to produce songs, especially those that promote peace and voter education as we gear up towards the 2022 elections,” the PS added.

He urged young people to unite and register saccos or companies so that they can benefit from community contracts that were recently introduced under the Public Procurement Disposal Act 2020.

The National Hygiene Programme (NHP), popularly known as Kazi Mtaani, is a national social protection initiative that was introduced by the Government in April 2020 to cushion vulnerable citizens living in informal settlements from the adverse effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

The first phase of the programme which was conducted at a cost of Sh742 million and employed 31,689 youths had key activities such as street cleaning, fumigation and disinfection, garbage collection, bush clearance and drainage clearing and unclogging among others.

In the second phase, the programme recruited 280,000 young people from across the country and had a great impact including strengthening the economy, enabling young people to meet their basic needs and contributing to the hygiene of local communities.

In this phase, afforestation activities were a major area of impact within communities as Kazi Mtaani youths worked with various Kenya Forest Services nursery attendants to prepare over 80 million tree seedlings and engaged in tree planting activities.

In addition, the programme also contributed to school reopening efforts this year by cleaning classrooms and clearing bushes.