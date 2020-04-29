At least 18 Kenyans have died of Coronavirus in foreign countries

At least 18 citizens of Kenya have succumbed to Coronavirus pandemic impediments while in foreign countries.

The Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Mr. Macharia Kamau, stated that families who want to bring back the bodies of their relatives would have to bear the costs or let them be buried or cremated in the foreign land.

The PS said that one of the Kenyans who tested positive for Covid-19 was admitted at an intensive care unit (ICU) in Sweden.

In an interview with a radio station, Mr. Macharia reiterated that the 500 Kenyans stranded in India and China due to the outbreak of Coronavirus would be evacuated back to Kenya beginning next week, but at their costs.

He said that 200 Kenyans would be flown from China and another 300 from India, adding that those in India would be brought home on 4 May 2020 and those in China on 8 May 2020.

The PS said that about 200 students were stranded in Iran and 18 travelers in Australia as they had been barred from returning home.

Among those who succumbed to Covid-19 include a Kenyan in Saudi Arabia who suffered from an underlying medical condition. Others died in the US and UK, which are among the countries most hit by the crisis.

Those stuck in the UK were informed that a flight from London to Nairobi would depart on 4 May 2020.

The Kenya High Commissioner, Manoah Espisu, said that upon arrival, all passengers would be subjected to 14 -28 days of mandatory quarantine as required by the Government and the Ministry of Health.

“Also, passengers must complete a Coronavirus Quarantine Declaration Form. The Test Certificate and Quarantine Declaration Form should be sent to [email protected] by 2 May 2020,” reads part of the statement to those who wish to travel back home.

It further stated that the passengers might be required to undergo Coronavirus tests from an accredited laboratory and get a certificate in seven days before travel.

Various embassies in Kenya have been working with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) as well as other government institutions to enhance the travel of their citizens back home.