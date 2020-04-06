Atheists call on DCI to arrest Cardinal Njue for failing to keep social distance during palm Sunday mass

The atheists’ society of Kenya has called upon the DCI to arrest his Eminence Cardinal John Njue. The community accuses the Catholic Church Leader of failing to observe the social distancing as instructed by the government.

According to the atheists, this disobedience put the people present at risk and also the whole nation at large. They argue that due to the closeness during the Palm Sunday mass if anyone was sick, he/she could spread it.

The atheists’ society further argued that the government has been keen on dealing with those who default the regulations. They insist that church clerics and officials should not be exempted from the law.

“Churches are not above the law. We are calling on the arrest of these two priests,” read a post by the atheists.

It should concern @DCI_Kenya that Holy Family Basilica are not observing social distancing.

Churches are not above the law. We are caling for the arrest of these priests.#CoronavirusPandemic does care about #PalmSunday pic.twitter.com/OSMN0Gi4Jl — Atheists In Kenya Society (@AtheistsInKenya) April 5, 2020

No one is above the law

Harrison Mumia, the society’s chairman, in a press briefing, was quick to note the government arrested 15 athletes who trained together. The athletes did not comply with social distance regulations when they trained together as a group in Elgeyo Marakwet.

“It should be recalled that fifteen athletes were arrested earlier this week. This was after they were found training in a group contrary to social distancing rules put in place to protect the public against the spread of covid-19,” Harrison added.

The atheists ‘ society was referring to an incident where Cardinal Njue was standing next to other clerics during the mass.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Catholic faithful could not go to church. The church management held the mass at the Holy Family Basilica. TV stations then broadcasted the service.

However, church management did not allow anyone to attend the church service.

The atheists call on the government and the general public to arrest Cardinal Njue alongside other church leaders who were present at the mass.

This request comes after the society requested scrapping of CRE from the syllabus.