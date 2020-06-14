Atlanta Police shoot dead Rayshard Brooks, another black man

With ongoing protests in the US, police officers have yet again shot and killed an innocent black man, Rayshard Brooks, in Atlanta.

Brooks, 27, was at Wendy’s drive-thru when the police shot him.

Resisted arrest

The police had tried to arrest Rayshard Brooks after he failed a sobriety test. That initial scuffle took place off-CCTV camera. However, a resident captured it on their phone.

Then, Brooks ran away from the officers. In his hand, was a police taser he had grabbed from one of the officers, which he pointed at the police.

It was at that moment, then, that another police officer further back, shot at Brooks thrice. Brooks died in hospital during surgery.

Reports state that Brooks had been sleeping in his car, blocking other cars, which prompted irate customers to call the police.

Police chief resigns

Atlanta mayor, Bottoms, stated that the police chief of the city handed in her resignation following the incident. Furthermore, the three officers in the incident have been fired, though there is no communication of any arrests.

The news comes at a time when there is an upheaval in the US due to racial profiling and killing of black people by police.

Brooks is the latest victim in a long line of black victims of the excessive police force.

Protesters block Interstate

And Atlanta residents did not take the killing lying down. Within hours of the news breaking, they had shown up to protest. Then, Wendy’s where Brooks was shot went up in flames through the protests.

The protesters also blocked the Interstate 75/85 in Atlanta, completely blocking traffic. Chanting ‘arrest the cops’, the protesters marched through the city all Saturday night.

Demands for police abolishment

Protests have been ongoing in the US for the past few weeks after the death of George Floyd.

The global protests and discussions on the police force and racism are unlikely to end soon as major cities continue with daily protests.

In fact, there has been a shift from justice alone to defunding the entire police service in the US.