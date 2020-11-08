Home News Atwoli takes back remarks on Trump victory prediction
Atwoli takes back remarks on Trump victory prediction

By Stanley Kasee

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has had to take back his remarks he made last year, where he declared that the incumbent US President Donald Trump would win for a second time.

The Secretary-General is known for such predictions, with one prediction being that of Imran Okoth, where he said the MP  would win the Kibera by-election, and he won.

However, On Trump’s prediction, Atwoli argued that the President was to blame for not winning back his seat because of the way he mishandled the Covid-19 pandemic and the Black Lives Matter.

The leader was forced to comment on his remarks after facing a backlash on social media right after the US President-elect’s resounding win, Joe Biden, on Saturday night.

Atwoli noted that at the time of his prediction, President Trump had all the cards with him.

Deputy President William Ruto allies have taken the lead in criticizing Atwoli for his wrong ‘prophecy’ on Trump.saying that even his predictions that William Ruto will not be President in 2022 are incorrect.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was the first to mock the International Trade Unionist after he broke his silence on the American elections by congratulating the President-elect Joe Biden.

Speaking in an interview in 2019, Atwoli said that in as much as many Americans disliked President Trump; he was going to recapture his seat for a second term.

However, Trump has declined to concede the elections, saying that his campaign will move to court to ensure that election laws are “fully upheld” and the rightful winner seated.

On his part, Joe Biden said that it was time to heal America and vowed to work on uniting the country rather than dividing it.

US laws dictate that a President is elected by 538 voters who form the Electoral College that ultimately decides the winner.

