Auctioneers raid Amaco offices over Sh15m debt

Amaco Insurance has denied claims that it failed to settle a claimant of Sh15 million.

According to Mama Rael Memorial Foundation, Amaco breached an insurance contract.

They hired Dollar Auctions to invade their offices at NextGen Mall along Mombasa Road in order to recover the money.

The foundation had sought court orders to seize the assets of Amaco for declining to pay Sh2 million in an interest joint account and a guarantee of Sh13 million.

Appearing before the High Court Judge Msagha Mbogholi on February 20, the firm’s lawyer Henry Kurauka stated that the insurer was yet to pay the amount to the joint account between Mama Rael Memorial Foundation and the insurer.

Yesterday, Amaco’s Managing Director, Elizabeth Koskei, claimed they did not have any direct contractual arrangement with the foundation.

According to Ms. Koskei, the firm had instead insured New space Creators Limited, a contractor with the foundation with a performance bond of Sh10.5million.

“New space had an agreement with the foundation to construct for them a building which is 90 percent complete. When the contractor could not deliver, the foundation went to court in 2018 to be paid for damages in full payment,” she said.

The Director said that they hired a risk adjustment auditor to do an assessment and made a report showing that contractual pending issues were analyzed.

“It was not right to sue us instead of the contractor. They asked for Sh2 million and a guarantee which we compiled with and paid,” she said.

The Amaco boss said that it was wrong for the foundation to hire auctioneers to raid their premises, and yet the matter was still in court, terming it as malicious.

“We will later take action on the auctioneers for defaming our firm,” Koskei said.

She said that the firm was facing challenging economic conditions but assured their customers they would make sure claims of genuine customers are paid on time.

“We are highly regulated. However, it is also vital to know that stones and sticks are only thrown to fruit-bearing trees. We are on a journey of recovery path, but we promise to honor all claims by our genuine customers as soon as possible,” added Koskei.