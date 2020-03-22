Home News Aukot calls on Uhuru, Ruto and state officials to take pay cut...
Aukot calls on Uhuru, Ruto and state officials to take pay cut amid Covid-19 pandemic

By Erick Flavour

Thirdway Alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot now wants President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and all governors to take a salary cut due to the Coronavirus epidemic.

He also called on the deputy governors, cabinet administrative secretaries, parastatal boards, county executive offices, and top civil servants to follow suit.

Part of Aukot’s open letter to the President read, “The pay cut will reduce the wage bill and redirect this money to cushion low-income earners who now have to work from home. During these times, leaders ought to lead from the front and sacrifice for the welfare of the poor majority.”

The former presidential candidate also differed with the government on the plan to impose a complete lockdown, arguing that it will collapse the economy of the country.

He said that the Covid-19 pandemic slows down the economy, affects the cost of living, reduces production, and slows down the tax revenues growth.

“The coronavirus endemic is slowing down the economy and is going to negatively affect the cost of living, reduce our production as well as slow down growth of tax revenues. At all times, the focus should be on the people,” Aukot said.

He further stated that the government should suspend the funding of mega infrastructure projects to cushion Kenyans from hard economic times.

Aukot urged the government to use the epidemic to renegotiate the foreign loan repayment terms.

The Thirdway Alliance party leader also asked the government to immediately reduce borrowing from the local markets, adding that this would push the banks into lending to small and medium enterprises at low rates, thus cushioning the economy.

He further proposed that part of government savings should be used to create a pool of funds where the ordinary Kenyans can borrow mobile-loans at low-interest rates during this crisis period. He added that those funds should be made available immediately to credible banks and offered through mobile money platforms.

Aukot further asked the government to ensure all the Covid-19 treatment bills are paid by the National Insurance Fund and push the tax return deadline from June to the end of August, saying that this will enable Kenyans to save money for food, soap, water and other basics.

He stated in the open letter that the government should set aside funds to subsidize food prices in case the crisis worsens and also provide money for the National Oil Corporation to buy substantial oil.

Aukot said that the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic would be dreadful if the economy is driven to the ground.

