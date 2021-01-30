Autopsy results reveal fresh details on man who burnt his girlfriend to death

Post-mortem results have revealed new details about the man who allegedly tied his girlfriend to the bed and set the house on fire.

Police officers arrested Charles Oluenyi, the suspect, on 27th January. When officers cornered Charles, he threatened to commit suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of an apartment in Kayole.

Pathologists conducted a post-mortem on the body of the victim, Margaret Muchemi. The results showed that Magaret’s cause of death was excessive bleeding after the murder suspect slit her throat. He then set her on fire.

Planned wedding

Charles’s friends revealed that he was a successful sales and marketing executive. He and his girlfriend had allegedly planned to have a wedding two months before the tragic incident. Oluenyi’s friends describe him as a responsible man who just wanted to settle down.

“His only problem was falling in love,” one of his friends told a local newspaper.

Oluenyi allegedly worked for a local TV station as a sales and marketing executive. A vernacular radio station had also employed him as a sales and marketing executive. Oluenyi and his girlfriend co-owned s liquor store in Umoja estate.

Suicide

A crowd of locals in Kayole was baying for Oluenyi’s blood on 27th January when detectives traced him to the apartment. The suspect wanted to jump from the fifth floor of the apartment. He also stabbed himself severally before the detectives pinned him down.

Police officers lobbed teargas to disperse the angry crowd and then rushed Oluenyi to hospital. Oluenyi will face murder charges in court.