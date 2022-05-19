Azimio best coalition with tangible promises, says MP

Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka has said Azimio coalition is the only political formation that can deliver the country out of the current hardship.

“We are consolidating votes for Azimio One Kenya and Baba because we know his [political] marriage with Karua is the only marriage that can guarantee victory and unite the country,” he said.

He said Raila will garner more than 70 per cent of votes in Western.

“Kenya needs a servant leader and an astute and dedicated manager who is tried and tested with a proven track record,” he said.

“The leader should also be of unquestionable integrity in managing people’s affairs and resources in order to achieve accelerated development.”

Azimio has promised to give National Treasury Cabinet Secretary slot to Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya while former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende will have Senate Speaker if the coalition wins the polls.

Aseka said having lost all the MPs from their parties to Azimio, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula cannot deliver the 70 per cent of Western vote to Kenya Kwanza to get a share of government.

He said Deputy President William Ruto duped the two leaders because he knew they cannot deliver the percentage of votes factored in the pact.

The Luhya community has been promised chief minister’s position and six Cabinet slots.

Other goodies promised by Kenya Kwanza should the alliance take over power include the construction of 1,000km of tarmac and appointments of principal secretaries and parastatal chiefs.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Wednesday morning, ANC secretary general Simon Kiguru said the agreement ANC signed has no preconditions to receive a share of government.

Aseka, however, said Azimio leaders in Western region were building momentum and will campaign in every corner in the country to ensure Raila wins.

He said those leaving Azimio will return soon after they realise that they left a better place.

